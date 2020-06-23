All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3510 Magnolia Street

3510 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Magnolia Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
All new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, new tile, new washer dryer, large finished basement.
This location is amazing!! Stapleton's 29th Avenue Town Center is in walking distance. Lots of restaurants, shopping, yoga all just minutes away. City park, Denver zoo is less than 3 miles away!!
9 month lease 1 months security deposit Background, credit check, income verification. Income must be 2 1/2 X the rent to qualify to rent this house Dogs ok $250 pre paid pet rent per animal No smoking in the house!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Magnolia Street have any available units?
3510 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 3510 Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 3510 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 3510 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 3510 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
