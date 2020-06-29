All apartments in Denver
3501 Rockmont Dr R2B
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3501 Rockmont Dr R2B

3501 Rockmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Rockmont Drive, Denver, CO 80202
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Luxurious Two Bedroom in LoHi - Property Id: 141082

Say hello to Westend. Modern apartment homes featuring modern architecture, stylish interiors, thoughtful amenities and a downtown Denver location that mingles the best of LoDo and LoHi. Just outside, you're minutes from it all. Back at home, you'll enjoy contemporary living with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, surrounded by courtyards, landscaped walkways and views of the river and downtown skyline. Our LoDo apartments put the best features in the area right at your fingertips. In every direction, you are no more than blocks away from fine dining, bustling nightlife, premier shopping, and luscious parks. If location truly is everything, then Westend has it all. Out resort style amenities will make it easy hanging out at home. Crafted from the vibe of LoDo and LoHi, Westend's community areas reflect the essence with fireplaces, lounges, and a rooftop terrace complete with pool and spa. Quartz countertops combined with modern cabinetry; plank flooring leading to expansive ...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141082
Property Id 141082

(RLNE5513368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B have any available units?
3501 Rockmont Dr R2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B have?
Some of 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Rockmont Dr R2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B offer parking?
No, 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B has a pool.
Does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B have accessible units?
No, 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Rockmont Dr R2B has units with dishwashers.

