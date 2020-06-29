3501 Rockmont Dr R2B

Amenities

Say hello to Westend. Modern apartment homes featuring modern architecture, stylish interiors, thoughtful amenities and a downtown Denver location that mingles the best of LoDo and LoHi. Just outside, you're minutes from it all. Back at home, you'll enjoy contemporary living with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, surrounded by courtyards, landscaped walkways and views of the river and downtown skyline. Our LoDo apartments put the best features in the area right at your fingertips. In every direction, you are no more than blocks away from fine dining, bustling nightlife, premier shopping, and luscious parks. If location truly is everything, then Westend has it all. Out resort style amenities will make it easy hanging out at home. Crafted from the vibe of LoDo and LoHi, Westend's community areas reflect the essence with fireplaces, lounges, and a rooftop terrace complete with pool and spa. Quartz countertops combined with modern cabinetry; plank flooring leading to expansive ...

