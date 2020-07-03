3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym green community hot tub

Cherry Creek One Bedroom: Easy Lightrail Access



Standing amid the world-class shops and restaurants of Cherry Creek, you'll find a magnificent apartment community that offers savvy Denverites the ultimate refuge from a hectic world. And, like our hometown of Denver.



We stand apart in our ability to meet a wide range of preferences. No matter which apartment option you choose, you'll be amazed by the attention to detail you'll find in each living space. The apartments in our Green building are designed to be 15% more energy efficient and offer green features like loads of natural sunlight, large livable floor plans, Energy Star appliances, glorious kitchens, low-flow fixtures, and individual washer & dryer. You're sure to love our classic, yet luxurious Cherry Creek apartments as much as you'll like the price point. Spacious apartments offer everything you needand nothing you don't. This is by far the most affordable way to live in Denver's most prestigious neighborhood.

