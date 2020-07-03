All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B

3499 East Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3499 East Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
green community
hot tub
Cherry Creek One Bedroom: Easy Lightrail Access - Property Id: 178157

Standing amid the world-class shops and restaurants of Cherry Creek, you'll find a magnificent apartment community that offers savvy Denverites the ultimate refuge from a hectic world. And, like our hometown of Denver.

We stand apart in our ability to meet a wide range of preferences. No matter which apartment option you choose, you'll be amazed by the attention to detail you'll find in each living space. The apartments in our Green building are designed to be 15% more energy efficient and offer green features like loads of natural sunlight, large livable floor plans, Energy Star appliances, glorious kitchens, low-flow fixtures, and individual washer & dryer. You're sure to love our classic, yet luxurious Cherry Creek apartments as much as you'll like the price point. Spacious apartments offer everything you needand nothing you don't. This is by far the most affordable way to live in Denver's most prestigious neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178157
Property Id 178157

(RLNE5770651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B have any available units?
3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B have?
Some of 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B currently offering any rent specials?
3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B is pet friendly.
Does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B offer parking?
No, 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B does not offer parking.
Does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B have a pool?
No, 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B does not have a pool.
Does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B have accessible units?
No, 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3499 E Ellsworth Ave Plan B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University