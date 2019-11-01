All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

3463 N Wabash Street

3463 Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3463 Wabash Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89836cd03e ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all available listings***

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with over 2200 sq ft of living space located in Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton.

Hardwood floors flow throughout Main Level to include Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen and Dining Area.

Eat-In Kitchen features granite counters, island/breakfast bar and stainless appliances.

Upper Level includes 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath including the Master Suite.

Finished Basement offers 4th Bedroom, Full Bath and large Flex Space perfect for a Family Room, Rec Room or Play Area.

Washer/Dryer; 2 Car attached Garage; low maintenance fenced side yard with turf.

Ideal location 2 blocks from 80 acre Central Park! Walk to Jet Stream Park/Pool, the East 29th Ave Town Center, and Founders Green.

Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Stapleton schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available July 1st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 N Wabash Street have any available units?
3463 N Wabash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 N Wabash Street have?
Some of 3463 N Wabash Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 N Wabash Street currently offering any rent specials?
3463 N Wabash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 N Wabash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3463 N Wabash Street is pet friendly.
Does 3463 N Wabash Street offer parking?
Yes, 3463 N Wabash Street offers parking.
Does 3463 N Wabash Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3463 N Wabash Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 N Wabash Street have a pool?
Yes, 3463 N Wabash Street has a pool.
Does 3463 N Wabash Street have accessible units?
No, 3463 N Wabash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 N Wabash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3463 N Wabash Street does not have units with dishwashers.

