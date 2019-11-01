3463 N Wabash Street

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with over 2200 sq ft of living space located in Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton.



Hardwood floors flow throughout Main Level to include Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen and Dining Area.



Eat-In Kitchen features granite counters, island/breakfast bar and stainless appliances.



Upper Level includes 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath including the Master Suite.



Finished Basement offers 4th Bedroom, Full Bath and large Flex Space perfect for a Family Room, Rec Room or Play Area.



Washer/Dryer; 2 Car attached Garage; low maintenance fenced side yard with turf.



Ideal location 2 blocks from 80 acre Central Park! Walk to Jet Stream Park/Pool, the East 29th Ave Town Center, and Founders Green.



Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Stapleton schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available July 1st



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Top Denver Schools