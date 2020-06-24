All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

3440 Grove St

3440 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BD, 1BA Highlands Home with Fenced Yard and 1-Car Garage, Walk to LoHi - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,130
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1-car garage; plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat $40 monthly water/sewer/trash fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
*If tenant desires use of fireplace, an additional inspection charge will be applied
*The employing broker of Keyrenter Property Management - Denver has an ownership interest in this Property. We will be acting as Broker, Landlord, and Owner in your interactions with Keyrenter Property Management - Denver. Please let us know if you have any questions.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3356990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Grove St have any available units?
3440 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 Grove St have?
Some of 3440 Grove St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 3440 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Grove St offers parking.
Does 3440 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 Grove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Grove St have a pool?
No, 3440 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 3440 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 3440 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 Grove St has units with dishwashers.
