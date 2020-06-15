All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3438 Federal Boulevard

3438 Federal Boulevard · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3438 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3438 Federal Boulevard · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2157 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Remodeled, Turn of the Century, Highlands Bungalow in Prime Location - This gorgeous turn of the century home has been remodeled from the top on down. Enter from your wrap around porch complete with porch swing into a foyer with an open staircase and high ceilings. An open living space with decorative fireplace and mantle flows into the dining room and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom and full bath also on main floor. The downstairs is set up as a guest suite with full bath and multiple closets but could also serve as a media/rec room. The spacious master en suite resides on the second floor with bath and walk in closet. A smaller fourth bedroom is a perfect office or nursery. Laundry/mud room off the kitchen leads out to a large deck and a private oasis as your backyard. Two car garage, central air, this place has it all. Last but not least is the location, the nexus of booming neighborhoods such as West Highlands, LoHi, and Berkeley. Restaurants, shops, cafes, all just a few blocks away. Surrounded by parks and minutes from downtown. Want more than a rental, want a home? Then you must see this place. Hot tub not included. Trash/recycling included. Agent owner.
****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillows Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4819978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Federal Boulevard have any available units?
3438 Federal Boulevard has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 Federal Boulevard have?
Some of 3438 Federal Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Federal Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Federal Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Federal Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 Federal Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3438 Federal Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3438 Federal Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3438 Federal Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Federal Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Federal Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3438 Federal Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Federal Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3438 Federal Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Federal Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 Federal Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
