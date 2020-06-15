3438 Federal Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage guest suite hot tub

Remodeled, Turn of the Century, Highlands Bungalow in Prime Location - This gorgeous turn of the century home has been remodeled from the top on down. Enter from your wrap around porch complete with porch swing into a foyer with an open staircase and high ceilings. An open living space with decorative fireplace and mantle flows into the dining room and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom and full bath also on main floor. The downstairs is set up as a guest suite with full bath and multiple closets but could also serve as a media/rec room. The spacious master en suite resides on the second floor with bath and walk in closet. A smaller fourth bedroom is a perfect office or nursery. Laundry/mud room off the kitchen leads out to a large deck and a private oasis as your backyard. Two car garage, central air, this place has it all. Last but not least is the location, the nexus of booming neighborhoods such as West Highlands, LoHi, and Berkeley. Restaurants, shops, cafes, all just a few blocks away. Surrounded by parks and minutes from downtown. Want more than a rental, want a home? Then you must see this place. Hot tub not included. Trash/recycling included. Agent owner.

No Cats Allowed



