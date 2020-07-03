3434 W 29th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/701eaaa084 ---- To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available Now this spacious 1 bedroom,1 bathroom garden level duplex, located on W 29th Ave. & Lowell. This beautiful unit comes with living room, and beautiful wood flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include new refrigerator, and gas range. Forget laundromats, you\'ll have in unit Brand New Washer/dryer! Rent is $1,295 per month and there is a minimum of $1,295.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant are responsible for all utilities and billed back by landlord. Sorry no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wpW9nVBJ7FK