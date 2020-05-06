3434 Pecos Street

Amenities
Freshly Renovated 3 bed Home in the Heart of the Highlands - You will love this newly renovated Highlands Home with high ceilings and crown molding!
3 Bedrooms/ 1 bath plus extra office area and enclosed porch out back.
The home has been completely redone with new paint, Refinished/Restored hardwood floors throughout, Remodeled bath with tile and vanity, newer appliances, granite counters, new blinds
New deck and new fenced low maintenance yard, 1 car detached garage.
Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage and laundry.
Blocks to Community Center, Shopping, Restaurants and the Highlands Activity. Minutes to I25!
NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA
BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY, this one will not last.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5121872)