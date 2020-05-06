3434 Pecos Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

Freshly Renovated 3 bed Home in the Heart of the Highlands - You will love this newly renovated Highlands Home with high ceilings and crown molding!

3 Bedrooms/ 1 bath plus extra office area and enclosed porch out back.

The home has been completely redone with new paint, Refinished/Restored hardwood floors throughout, Remodeled bath with tile and vanity, newer appliances, granite counters, new blinds

New deck and new fenced low maintenance yard, 1 car detached garage.

Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage and laundry.



Blocks to Community Center, Shopping, Restaurants and the Highlands Activity. Minutes to I25!



NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA



BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY, this one will not last.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5121872)