Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3434 Pecos Street

3434 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Freshly Renovated 3 bed Home in the Heart of the Highlands - You will love this newly renovated Highlands Home with high ceilings and crown molding!
3 Bedrooms/ 1 bath plus extra office area and enclosed porch out back.
The home has been completely redone with new paint, Refinished/Restored hardwood floors throughout, Remodeled bath with tile and vanity, newer appliances, granite counters, new blinds
New deck and new fenced low maintenance yard, 1 car detached garage.
Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage and laundry.

Blocks to Community Center, Shopping, Restaurants and the Highlands Activity. Minutes to I25!

NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA

BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY, this one will not last.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5121872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Pecos Street have any available units?
3434 Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 Pecos Street have?
Some of 3434 Pecos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 3434 Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 3434 Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 Pecos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 3434 Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 3434 Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
