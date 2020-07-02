Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3422 Valentia St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3422 Valentia St
3422 Valentia Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3422 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3422 Valentia St Available 01/01/20 Paired Home on Private Courtyard in Stapleton - Located in the Central Park West neighborhood. Only two blocks from the new commuter rail stop!!
Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Black Appliances.
2nd Floor features a large Master Suite with a walk in closet. In addition to the Master Suite there are two more bedrooms and a full bathrooms. Laundry is on the 2nd floor too.
2 Car Attached Garage plus a small side yard.
Pets ok with an additional security deposit.
(RLNE2151566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3422 Valentia St have any available units?
3422 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3422 Valentia St have?
Some of 3422 Valentia St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3422 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 3422 Valentia St offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Valentia St offers parking.
Does 3422 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 Valentia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Valentia St have a pool?
No, 3422 Valentia St does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 3422 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Valentia St does not have units with dishwashers.
