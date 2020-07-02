Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets courtyard

3422 Valentia St Available 01/01/20 Paired Home on Private Courtyard in Stapleton - Located in the Central Park West neighborhood. Only two blocks from the new commuter rail stop!!



Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Black Appliances.



2nd Floor features a large Master Suite with a walk in closet. In addition to the Master Suite there are two more bedrooms and a full bathrooms. Laundry is on the 2nd floor too.



2 Car Attached Garage plus a small side yard.



Pets ok with an additional security deposit.



(RLNE2151566)