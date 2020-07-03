All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3418 N Cook St

3418 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 11/10!

9 or 18 Lease Term Options!

This is a charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex for rent. Just off of Bruce Randolph and Cook Street. One block from beautiful Nairobi Park. This property is close to Colorado Blvd, Denver Museum of Nature & History, Denver ZOO, City Park, and SO MUCH MORE!

This property IS available for DHA Section 8

Highlights:
- Wood Flooring living area and kitchen
- New Warm Beige Painted Walls
- New Carpet in bedrooms
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer included!!!
- Huge, Shared Yard

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

Easy Access to: Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, I-25, I-70.

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 N Cook St have any available units?
3418 N Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 N Cook St have?
Some of 3418 N Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 N Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
3418 N Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 N Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 N Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 3418 N Cook St offer parking?
No, 3418 N Cook St does not offer parking.
Does 3418 N Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 N Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 N Cook St have a pool?
No, 3418 N Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 3418 N Cook St have accessible units?
No, 3418 N Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 N Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 N Cook St has units with dishwashers.

