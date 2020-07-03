3418 N Cook St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 11/10!



9 or 18 Lease Term Options!



This is a charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex for rent. Just off of Bruce Randolph and Cook Street. One block from beautiful Nairobi Park. This property is close to Colorado Blvd, Denver Museum of Nature & History, Denver ZOO, City Park, and SO MUCH MORE!



This property IS available for DHA Section 8



Highlights:

- Wood Flooring living area and kitchen

- New Warm Beige Painted Walls

- New Carpet in bedrooms

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer included!!!

- Huge, Shared Yard



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



Easy Access to: Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, I-25, I-70.



For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.