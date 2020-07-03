3418 N Cook St

Amenities
Available 11/10!
9 or 18 Lease Term Options!
This is a charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex for rent. Just off of Bruce Randolph and Cook Street. One block from beautiful Nairobi Park. This property is close to Colorado Blvd, Denver Museum of Nature & History, Denver ZOO, City Park, and SO MUCH MORE!
This property IS available for DHA Section 8
Highlights:
- Wood Flooring living area and kitchen
- New Warm Beige Painted Walls
- New Carpet in bedrooms
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer included!!!
- Huge, Shared Yard
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.
Easy Access to: Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, I-25, I-70.
For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.