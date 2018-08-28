All apartments in Denver
3341 Gilpin St
3341 Gilpin St

3341 North Gilpin Street
Location

3341 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Remodeled 4 bed/ 1 bath House with fenced Yard in the Cole Neighborhood - This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely remodeled inside and out to include refinished hardwoods throughout, exposed brick, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and brand new stainless appliances!! There is a fireplace for those cozy nights and extra storage in the basement. No grass to maintain and yard is fenced all the way around.

Trash is included in rent and pets will be considered with an additional deposit.

(RLNE4779898)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Gilpin St have any available units?
3341 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Gilpin St have?
Some of 3341 Gilpin St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Gilpin St offer parking?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not offer parking.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
