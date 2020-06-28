Rent Calculator
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM
1 of 5
3331 Niagara Street
3331 Niagara Street
No Longer Available
Location
3331 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Park Hill! - Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath, new blinds, small fenced patio area on the side and front yard. Detached garage space for storage.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4135060)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3331 Niagara Street have any available units?
3331 Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3331 Niagara Street have?
Some of 3331 Niagara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3331 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 3331 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 3331 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 3331 Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
