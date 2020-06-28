3331 Niagara Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Updated 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Park Hill! - Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath, new blinds, small fenced patio area on the side and front yard. Detached garage space for storage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4135060)