3323 Kearney Street

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Park Hill will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, smoke alarms, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Skyland Park and the Rec Center. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Stapleton Shopping, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Margaret M Smith Elementary School, Denver School of Arts, and Johnson and Wales University.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



