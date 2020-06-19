All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 30 2019

3323 Kearney Street

3323 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Park Hill will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, smoke alarms, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Skyland Park and the Rec Center. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Stapleton Shopping, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Margaret M Smith Elementary School, Denver School of Arts, and Johnson and Wales University.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Kearney Street have any available units?
3323 Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 Kearney Street have?
Some of 3323 Kearney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Kearney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Kearney Street is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 3323 Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 Kearney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 3323 Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 3323 Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 Kearney Street has units with dishwashers.
