Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly wine room

3311 W Clyde Pl Available 10/01/19 Awesome Highlands Bungalow - Open and Spacious with Lots of Windows, Hardwood Floors



Vintage Kitchen, Dining Room, 16x11 Living Room



Walk to Highlands Square. Big beautiful backyard. Front Porch Swing.



Less than a 5 minute Drive to Downtown



3311 W Clyde Pl, Denver, CO 80211 is a single family home that contains 1,375 sq ft and was built in 1922. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (and a "bonus room" off the kitchen). The upstairs master bedroom and bath are approximately 300 sq ft. Partially finished basement with a wine room, projector room and laundry room with washer and dryer.



Double lot in the Highlands means a big backyard! Outdoor seating and kitchen area with gas grill.



Furnished.



Dogs OK. $300 pet deposit required.



Drug-free and smoke-free facility.



Specific Terms - Owner pays for weekly lawn mowing/ yard care, waste water and sewer. Tenant pays Xcel water and internet.



