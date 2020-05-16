Amenities
3311 W Clyde Pl Available 10/01/19 Awesome Highlands Bungalow - Open and Spacious with Lots of Windows, Hardwood Floors
Vintage Kitchen, Dining Room, 16x11 Living Room
Walk to Highlands Square. Big beautiful backyard. Front Porch Swing.
Less than a 5 minute Drive to Downtown
3311 W Clyde Pl, Denver, CO 80211 is a single family home that contains 1,375 sq ft and was built in 1922. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (and a "bonus room" off the kitchen). The upstairs master bedroom and bath are approximately 300 sq ft. Partially finished basement with a wine room, projector room and laundry room with washer and dryer.
Double lot in the Highlands means a big backyard! Outdoor seating and kitchen area with gas grill.
Furnished.
Dogs OK. $300 pet deposit required.
Drug-free and smoke-free facility.
Specific Terms - Owner pays for weekly lawn mowing/ yard care, waste water and sewer. Tenant pays Xcel water and internet.
(RLNE5122247)