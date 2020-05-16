All apartments in Denver
3311 W Clyde Pl
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

3311 W Clyde Pl

3311 West Clyde Place · No Longer Available
Location

3311 West Clyde Place, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
wine room
3311 W Clyde Pl Available 10/01/19 Awesome Highlands Bungalow - Open and Spacious with Lots of Windows, Hardwood Floors

Vintage Kitchen, Dining Room, 16x11 Living Room

Walk to Highlands Square. Big beautiful backyard. Front Porch Swing.

Less than a 5 minute Drive to Downtown

3311 W Clyde Pl, Denver, CO 80211 is a single family home that contains 1,375 sq ft and was built in 1922. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (and a "bonus room" off the kitchen). The upstairs master bedroom and bath are approximately 300 sq ft. Partially finished basement with a wine room, projector room and laundry room with washer and dryer.

Double lot in the Highlands means a big backyard! Outdoor seating and kitchen area with gas grill.

Furnished.

Dogs OK. $300 pet deposit required.

Drug-free and smoke-free facility.

Specific Terms - Owner pays for weekly lawn mowing/ yard care, waste water and sewer. Tenant pays Xcel water and internet.

(RLNE5122247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 W Clyde Pl have any available units?
3311 W Clyde Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 W Clyde Pl have?
Some of 3311 W Clyde Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 W Clyde Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3311 W Clyde Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 W Clyde Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 W Clyde Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3311 W Clyde Pl offer parking?
No, 3311 W Clyde Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3311 W Clyde Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 W Clyde Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 W Clyde Pl have a pool?
No, 3311 W Clyde Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3311 W Clyde Pl have accessible units?
No, 3311 W Clyde Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 W Clyde Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 W Clyde Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
