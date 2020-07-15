All apartments in Denver
3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor

3305 W Hayward Pl
Location

3305 W Hayward Pl, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Spacious Condo in the Highlands by Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 171063

Available now. Beautiful and spacious first floor 3BR/1.5BA/1550SF condo in a historic building by Sloan's Lake. Features include spacious bedrooms, beautiful Cherry wood floors with radiant heat, bay windows, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, secured entry, skylights, kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, window air conditioners, detached 2.5 car garage, shared washer and dryer, shared fenced yard with sprinkler system maintained by owner, all new paint, open floor plan and great location with a short walk to Highlands Square, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, boutiques, entertainment, transportation, CorePower Yoga and just a 10 minute bike ride to Sloan's Lake Park. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas, tenant pays all other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171063
Property Id 171063

(RLNE5367618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor have any available units?
3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor have?
Some of 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor is pet friendly.
Does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor offer parking?
Yes, 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor offers parking.
Does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor have a pool?
No, 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor have accessible units?
No, 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor has units with dishwashers.
