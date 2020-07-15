3305 W Hayward Pl !st Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Spacious Condo in the Highlands by Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 171063



Available now. Beautiful and spacious first floor 3BR/1.5BA/1550SF condo in a historic building by Sloan's Lake. Features include spacious bedrooms, beautiful Cherry wood floors with radiant heat, bay windows, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, secured entry, skylights, kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, window air conditioners, detached 2.5 car garage, shared washer and dryer, shared fenced yard with sprinkler system maintained by owner, all new paint, open floor plan and great location with a short walk to Highlands Square, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, boutiques, entertainment, transportation, CorePower Yoga and just a 10 minute bike ride to Sloan's Lake Park. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas, tenant pays all other utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171063

Property Id 171063



(RLNE5367618)