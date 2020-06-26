3300 W Florida Ave #84

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Denver townhome with 2 master bedrooms - Large townhome with two master bedrooms on the upper level. Easy flowing main floor with an open kitchen, dining room overlooking the small fenced-in courtyard. Additional main floor bathroom. Attached garage and in unit laundry hook ups. Lots of storage. Close to parks and trails including Sanderson Gulch trail and Ruby Hill Park. Pool in the community. Easy access to I25



-garage

-2 master bedrooms

-large main living area

-washer dryer hook ups

-pool



Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $1645

Rent: $1645

Utilities: $50 water, sewer, trash

Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent = $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Dave.Wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



(RLNE4893965)