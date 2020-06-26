All apartments in Denver
3300 W Florida Ave #84
3300 W Florida Ave #84

3300 W Florida Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3300 W Florida Ave, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Denver townhome with 2 master bedrooms - Large townhome with two master bedrooms on the upper level. Easy flowing main floor with an open kitchen, dining room overlooking the small fenced-in courtyard. Additional main floor bathroom. Attached garage and in unit laundry hook ups. Lots of storage. Close to parks and trails including Sanderson Gulch trail and Ruby Hill Park. Pool in the community. Easy access to I25

-garage
-2 master bedrooms
-large main living area
-washer dryer hook ups
-pool

Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $1645
Rent: $1645
Utilities: $50 water, sewer, trash
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4893965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 have any available units?
3300 W Florida Ave #84 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 have?
Some of 3300 W Florida Ave #84's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 3300 W Florida Ave #84 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 W Florida Ave #84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 W Florida Ave #84 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 W Florida Ave #84 is pet friendly.
Does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 offer parking?
Yes, 3300 W Florida Ave #84 offers parking.
Does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 W Florida Ave #84 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 have a pool?
Yes, 3300 W Florida Ave #84 has a pool.
Does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 have accessible units?
No, 3300 W Florida Ave #84 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 W Florida Ave #84 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 W Florida Ave #84 does not have units with dishwashers.
