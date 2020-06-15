All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3270 Oneida St.

3270 Oneida Street · (303) 770-2409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3270 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3270 Oneida St. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come Check Your New Home Out on Oneida!!! - Check out this amazing remodeled house with a gorgeous kitchen and stainless steel appliances! This home features refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops & newer windows. Spread out in the homes 2 bedrooms and the finished basement with additional non-conforming bedroom and an additional bonus room. Wait till you see the homes 2 bathrooms with custom tile work and large back yard that's great for your summer BBQ's! Enjoy the convenience of your attached 1 car garage and additional detached 2 car garage for a grand total of 3 garages to keep your vehicles safe! Great location only a 5 minute walk to the light rail. Easy access to I-70.
CALL TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME!!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease
*Tenant pays Water,Sewer,Gas,Electric
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*Dogs allowed additional deposit and pet rent
(Restrictions may apply on Pets)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3931804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Oneida St. have any available units?
3270 Oneida St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 Oneida St. have?
Some of 3270 Oneida St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Oneida St. currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Oneida St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Oneida St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 Oneida St. is pet friendly.
Does 3270 Oneida St. offer parking?
Yes, 3270 Oneida St. does offer parking.
Does 3270 Oneida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 Oneida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Oneida St. have a pool?
No, 3270 Oneida St. does not have a pool.
Does 3270 Oneida St. have accessible units?
No, 3270 Oneida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Oneida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 Oneida St. does not have units with dishwashers.
