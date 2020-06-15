3270 Oneida St.

Amenities
Come Check Your New Home Out on Oneida!!! - Check out this amazing remodeled house with a gorgeous kitchen and stainless steel appliances! This home features refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops & newer windows. Spread out in the homes 2 bedrooms and the finished basement with additional non-conforming bedroom and an additional bonus room. Wait till you see the homes 2 bathrooms with custom tile work and large back yard that's great for your summer BBQ's! Enjoy the convenience of your attached 1 car garage and additional detached 2 car garage for a grand total of 3 garages to keep your vehicles safe! Great location only a 5 minute walk to the light rail. Easy access to I-70.
CALL TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME!!!
Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease
*Tenant pays Water,Sewer,Gas,Electric
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*Dogs allowed additional deposit and pet rent
(Restrictions may apply on Pets)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3931804)