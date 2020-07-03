3258 Vallejo Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled 3/2 w Exposed Brick in Heart of LoHi!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept 5th, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: One small dog (under 50 lbs) negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot LoHi neighborhood!
* 3 bedrooms, 2 bath (including a large master bedroom with attached bath)
* Gorgeous original hardwoods throughout
* Spacious corner lot and features a fenced back yard with large storage shed, secured driveway parking for one vehicle inside the fenced area
* Totally updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
* Washer and Dryer included on property
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: One vehicle inside fenced area.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Tenant responsible for watering, mowing, general upkeep.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $130 in winter, $150 in summer
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: N/A
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.