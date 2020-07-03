3258 Vallejo Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled 3/2 w Exposed Brick in Heart of LoHi!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept 5th, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: One small dog (under 50 lbs) negotiable



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot LoHi neighborhood!

* 3 bedrooms, 2 bath (including a large master bedroom with attached bath)

* Gorgeous original hardwoods throughout

* Spacious corner lot and features a fenced back yard with large storage shed, secured driveway parking for one vehicle inside the fenced area

* Totally updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

* Washer and Dryer included on property

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: One vehicle inside fenced area.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Tenant responsible for watering, mowing, general upkeep.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $130 in winter, $150 in summer



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: N/A



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



