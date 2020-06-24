Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3233 S Dexter St Available 06/01/20 Prime University Hills Location 3 beds/1 bath/1 car garage - This home has a flexible move in date! Looking to move before June 1st 2020? Call for details!

https://realty360view.com/house/3233-s-dexter-st-denver-co-80222/

Ranch style home in prime University Hills location features a 1 car attached garage, an inviting front & back porch, wood floors, architectural details and all appliances! Large family/dining room layout and galley kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage for the family chef w/ newer stackable washer/dryer. Three spacious bedrooms with built-ins share a full bath. No stairs, no basement, & large deck on the back yard for those evening get togethers! Back yard recently updated with sod for easy upkeep.

Tenant is responsible for ALL landscaping & maintenance.

Short distance to parks/grocery/dining/bars/shopping/hospitals.

Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.

**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties**

12 month lease minimum.

NO smoking of any kind please.

1st and security deposit to move in.

$40 application fee per lease signer.

TENANT PAYS: gas/electric/water/sewer

**Property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours' notice for all showings.**



(RLNE3325972)