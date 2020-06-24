All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3233 S Dexter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3233 S Dexter St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

3233 S Dexter St

3233 South Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3233 South Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3233 S Dexter St Available 06/01/20 Prime University Hills Location 3 beds/1 bath/1 car garage - This home has a flexible move in date! Looking to move before June 1st 2020? Call for details!
https://realty360view.com/house/3233-s-dexter-st-denver-co-80222/
Ranch style home in prime University Hills location features a 1 car attached garage, an inviting front & back porch, wood floors, architectural details and all appliances! Large family/dining room layout and galley kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage for the family chef w/ newer stackable washer/dryer. Three spacious bedrooms with built-ins share a full bath. No stairs, no basement, & large deck on the back yard for those evening get togethers! Back yard recently updated with sod for easy upkeep.
Tenant is responsible for ALL landscaping & maintenance.
Short distance to parks/grocery/dining/bars/shopping/hospitals.
Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.
**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties**
12 month lease minimum.
NO smoking of any kind please.
1st and security deposit to move in.
$40 application fee per lease signer.
TENANT PAYS: gas/electric/water/sewer
**Property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours' notice for all showings.**

(RLNE3325972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 S Dexter St have any available units?
3233 S Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 S Dexter St have?
Some of 3233 S Dexter St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 S Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
3233 S Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 S Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 S Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 3233 S Dexter St offer parking?
Yes, 3233 S Dexter St offers parking.
Does 3233 S Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 S Dexter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 S Dexter St have a pool?
No, 3233 S Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 3233 S Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 3233 S Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 S Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 S Dexter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University