3231 North Pecos Street

3231 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
community garden
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 9th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

City views from your front yard! Very cool 2-bedroom single-level duplex with a shotgun layout, located in the lower Highlands. This home has a sizable, covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout! Lots of windows! Tenants will enjoy the large, open kitchen with range and oven, refrigerator and breakfast nook. An extra storage area in the back of the home, perfect for storing bikes or other gear! 1 off-alley parking spot, street parking also available. Community garden nearby! Around the corner from many great restaurants and bars and walking distance to LoHi and Downtown! Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets Allowed

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 North Pecos Street have any available units?
3231 North Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 North Pecos Street have?
Some of 3231 North Pecos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 North Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 North Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 3231 North Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 3231 North Pecos Street offers parking.
