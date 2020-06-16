3211 Zuni Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 1BR has style and character for days. Enjoy hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls, and high ceilings. Upper floor has high ceilings in bedroom, tile accents in bathroom, and washer dryer in unit. Secure reserved parking space in garage across the street included. Building residents enjoy secured building access and common area gardens. Walk downstairs to food, drink, and enjoy!

Pet rent will be $50.00 per month with an additional deposit.