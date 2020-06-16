All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3211 Zuni Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3211 Zuni Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:36 PM

3211 Zuni Street

3211 Zuni Street · (720) 605-3181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3211 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit Ste #3 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 1BR has style and character for days. Enjoy hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls, and high ceilings. Upper floor has high ceilings in bedroom, tile accents in bathroom, and washer dryer in unit. Secure reserved parking space in garage across the street included. Building residents enjoy secured building access and common area gardens. Walk downstairs to food, drink, and enjoy!
Pet rent will be $50.00 per month with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Zuni Street have any available units?
3211 Zuni Street has a unit available for $1,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Zuni Street have?
Some of 3211 Zuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Zuni Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Zuni Street does offer parking.
Does 3211 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 Zuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 3211 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 3211 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Zuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3211 Zuni Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity