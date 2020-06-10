All apartments in Denver
3205 W. 31st Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3205 W. 31st Ave

3205 West 31st Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3205 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 W. 31st Ave · Avail. Jul 10

$2,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3205 W. 31st Ave Available 07/10/20 Outstanding 3BD 2BA Home in Highland Park with Large Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Incredibly located in the heart of the Highlands, just steps from Highland Park, shopping and dining in Highland Square, Tennyson St, and LoHi. This spacious home features a large fenced backyard, 2-car garage, and long driveway. The current fridge in the pictures was replaced last year and there is now a stainless steel refrigerator. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $55 monthly water fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4839832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 W. 31st Ave have any available units?
3205 W. 31st Ave has a unit available for $2,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 W. 31st Ave have?
Some of 3205 W. 31st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 W. 31st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3205 W. 31st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 W. 31st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 W. 31st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3205 W. 31st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3205 W. 31st Ave does offer parking.
Does 3205 W. 31st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 W. 31st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 W. 31st Ave have a pool?
No, 3205 W. 31st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3205 W. 31st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3205 W. 31st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 W. 31st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 W. 31st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
