Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3205 W. 31st Ave Available 07/10/20 Outstanding 3BD 2BA Home in Highland Park with Large Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Incredibly located in the heart of the Highlands, just steps from Highland Park, shopping and dining in Highland Square, Tennyson St, and LoHi. This spacious home features a large fenced backyard, 2-car garage, and long driveway. The current fridge in the pictures was replaced last year and there is now a stainless steel refrigerator. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $55 monthly water fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4839832)