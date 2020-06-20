All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

320 Cook Ct

320 Cook St · (720) 254-2801
Location

320 Cook St, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $6950 · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
hot tub
media room
sauna
Incredible Townhouse In Cherry Creek - Property Id: 288222

Charming, spacious and luxurious sprawling home in Denver's most central & prestigious neighborhood: cozy tree-lined Cherry Creek North, with famous shops, fine dining and casual restaurants and quaint coffee shops. Stunning interior with open floor plan and lots of light. Impeccably appointed & very clean! Elegant master suite with massive, gorgeous master bath with jetted two-person tub and amazing skylight. Spa-quality sauna. Large, relaxing and tranquil private patio. Tons of cabinet and closet space. Rare 3 bedrooms on upper floor. Big theater room with massive projection screen. Gourmet chefs kitchen with massive granite island and marble throughout. The most walkable neighborhood in Denver (rated 97 walkability score) with over 30 restaurants, bars & coffee shops & Denver's best mall within a 10-minute walk. Move-in ready. Trash, sewer, water, landscaping, snow removal covered by landlord. Gas and electric covered by tenant. Washer/dryer included.
Property Id 288222

(RLNE5810508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Cook Ct have any available units?
320 Cook Ct has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Cook Ct have?
Some of 320 Cook Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Cook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
320 Cook Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Cook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Cook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 320 Cook Ct offer parking?
No, 320 Cook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 320 Cook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Cook Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Cook Ct have a pool?
No, 320 Cook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 320 Cook Ct have accessible units?
No, 320 Cook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Cook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Cook Ct has units with dishwashers.
