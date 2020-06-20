320 Cook Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar hot tub media room sauna

Incredible Townhouse In Cherry Creek - Property Id: 288222



Charming, spacious and luxurious sprawling home in Denver's most central & prestigious neighborhood: cozy tree-lined Cherry Creek North, with famous shops, fine dining and casual restaurants and quaint coffee shops. Stunning interior with open floor plan and lots of light. Impeccably appointed & very clean! Elegant master suite with massive, gorgeous master bath with jetted two-person tub and amazing skylight. Spa-quality sauna. Large, relaxing and tranquil private patio. Tons of cabinet and closet space. Rare 3 bedrooms on upper floor. Big theater room with massive projection screen. Gourmet chefs kitchen with massive granite island and marble throughout. The most walkable neighborhood in Denver (rated 97 walkability score) with over 30 restaurants, bars & coffee shops & Denver's best mall within a 10-minute walk. Move-in ready. Trash, sewer, water, landscaping, snow removal covered by landlord. Gas and electric covered by tenant. Washer/dryer included.

Property Id 288222



