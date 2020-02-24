All apartments in Denver
3187 Blake St. Unit 1
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

3187 Blake St. Unit 1

3187 Blake St · No Longer Available
Location

3187 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3187 Blake St. Unit 1 Available 11/02/19 Updated 1BD, 2BA Townhome in RiNo with Private Patio and Assigned Covered Parking Spot - Enjoy living in one of Denver's most sought out neighborhoods! Located in RiNo, you'll have multiple breweries, restaurants, bars, and shopping options within walking distance! The townhome boasts tall ceilings and hardwood flooring, a master loft with walk-in closet, washer and dryer in unit, and a private patio. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4796141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

