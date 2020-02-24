Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3187 Blake St. Unit 1 Available 11/02/19 Updated 1BD, 2BA Townhome in RiNo with Private Patio and Assigned Covered Parking Spot - Enjoy living in one of Denver's most sought out neighborhoods! Located in RiNo, you'll have multiple breweries, restaurants, bars, and shopping options within walking distance! The townhome boasts tall ceilings and hardwood flooring, a master loft with walk-in closet, washer and dryer in unit, and a private patio. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $40 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, and parking.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE4796141)