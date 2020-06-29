317 W 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Historic Duplex in Denver's desirable and happening Baker Neighborhood on a corner lot with a large private backyard. This wonderful space has maintained all of its historic charm while being renovated beyond today's expectations. This 2 bed, 1 bath is so much more... hardwood floors and original wood trim are featured through out the living room, dining room and bedrooms. The kitchen was just recently renovated with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, grey cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large tile flooring. Off the kitchen is a convenient breakfast nook and a private hallway with linen closet and private hallway leading to both upstairs bedrooms and bathroom. Don't sweat it during the warm months - the home has been updated with Air Conditioning. Off the back of the kitchen is a great mudroom/laundry room with the provided washer/dryer. The basement has been recently finished with brand new carpet, paint and additional storage closet - great play room, office or just an extra living space. The features do not end inside - a lovely flagstone, private patio wired with speakers for entertaining, bbq's and generally laid back relaxing. Peak around the corner to your large private fenced yard with storage shed.



Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



