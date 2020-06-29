All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

317 W 2nd Avenue

317 West 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

317 West 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Historic Duplex in Denver's desirable and happening Baker Neighborhood on a corner lot with a large private backyard. This wonderful space has maintained all of its historic charm while being renovated beyond today's expectations. This 2 bed, 1 bath is so much more... hardwood floors and original wood trim are featured through out the living room, dining room and bedrooms. The kitchen was just recently renovated with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash, grey cabinets, stainless steel appliances and large tile flooring. Off the kitchen is a convenient breakfast nook and a private hallway with linen closet and private hallway leading to both upstairs bedrooms and bathroom. Don't sweat it during the warm months - the home has been updated with Air Conditioning. Off the back of the kitchen is a great mudroom/laundry room with the provided washer/dryer. The basement has been recently finished with brand new carpet, paint and additional storage closet - great play room, office or just an extra living space. The features do not end inside - a lovely flagstone, private patio wired with speakers for entertaining, bbq's and generally laid back relaxing. Peak around the corner to your large private fenced yard with storage shed.

Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Fenced Yard, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Historic Home, Corner Lot, A/C, Private Patio, Finished Basement, Storage, Mudroom, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W 2nd Avenue have any available units?
317 W 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 W 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 317 W 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 W 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 W 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 317 W 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 317 W 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 317 W 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 W 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 W 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 W 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 W 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 W 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

