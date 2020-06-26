All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3162 S. Josephine Street

3162 S Josephine St · No Longer Available
Location

3162 S Josephine St, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3162 S. Josephine Street Available 07/01/19 Dont miss out!! Three Bedroom Ranch in South East Denver! - Single Family ranch located in Southern Hills, minutes from DU, shops, restaurants, Wellshire golf course and parks. Nearest schools are award winning Slavens K-8 and Thomas Jefferson High School!

This spacious 1950's ranch has 1739 s.f. of living space. The home features a formal living room w/beautiful hardwood flooring, family room/den with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and built in microwave, lots of cabinet space, 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room with Washer/Dryer hook up. Central heat & air, over-sized 2-car garage, covered back patio with fenced-in yard great for entertaining.

Rent $2295.00, Deposit $2,200.00 (wac), $40 App fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent.
Pets welcome with additional $100 deposit per pet and additional $50 a month in rent per pet. Pet must be minimum 1 year of age, spayed or neutered and current on all vaccines.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE1833921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3162 S. Josephine Street have any available units?
3162 S. Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3162 S. Josephine Street have?
Some of 3162 S. Josephine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3162 S. Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3162 S. Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 S. Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3162 S. Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3162 S. Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3162 S. Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 3162 S. Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 S. Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 S. Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 3162 S. Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3162 S. Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 3162 S. Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 S. Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3162 S. Josephine Street has units with dishwashers.
