3140 Speer Boulevard

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1011052.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in West Highlands will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage along with a aprking spot in the alley next to the garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Highland Park, and Woodbury Branch Library. Also nearby are Walgreens, Pepsi Center, Coors Field, Larimer, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



