Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

3140 Speer Boulevard

3140 North Speer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3140 North Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1011052.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in West Highlands will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage along with a aprking spot in the alley next to the garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Highland Park, and Woodbury Branch Library. Also nearby are Walgreens, Pepsi Center, Coors Field, Larimer, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Speer Boulevard have any available units?
3140 Speer Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Speer Boulevard have?
Some of 3140 Speer Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Speer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Speer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Speer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Speer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Speer Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Speer Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3140 Speer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3140 Speer Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Speer Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3140 Speer Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Speer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3140 Speer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Speer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Speer Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
