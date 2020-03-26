3137 West 19th Avenue

Amenities

PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!



Modern, Newer Construction near Sloan's Lake!



Available April 20, 2019



You can use this link to schedule a showing:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/479901?source=marketing



Up to two pets allowed!



This beautiful townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, a rooftop deck with great city views, washer and dryer, and an attached 2 car garage.



This home is available for leases between 12-24 months, with the option to renew.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/479901?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



