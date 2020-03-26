All apartments in Denver
3137 West 19th Avenue

3137 West 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3137 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!

Modern, Newer Construction near Sloan's Lake!

Available April 20, 2019

You can use this link to schedule a showing:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/479901?source=marketing

Up to two pets allowed!

This beautiful townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, a rooftop deck with great city views, washer and dryer, and an attached 2 car garage.

This home is available for leases between 12-24 months, with the option to renew.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/479901?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 West 19th Avenue have any available units?
3137 West 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3137 West 19th Avenue have?
Some of 3137 West 19th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 West 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3137 West 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 West 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 West 19th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3137 West 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3137 West 19th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3137 West 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 West 19th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 West 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3137 West 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3137 West 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3137 West 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 West 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 West 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
