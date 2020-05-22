All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3126 W 46th Ave

3126 West 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3126 West 46th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Evolve Real Estate: Spacious Total Remodel Across Rocky Mountain Lake in Berkeley Available June1. - AVAILABLE June 1!

Gorgeous total remodel with a farmhouse feel in an ideal location across from Rocky Mountain Lake Park. This home is located on a large lot with an amazing back yard.

The main level features a gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, lots of custom off white cabinets with beautiful quartz countertops, shiplap wall, breakfast bar, and white subway backsplash. Right off the kitchen is a cozy dining area that opens onto the specious living room with a gas fireplace. Large panoramic windows from the living room overlook the peace and quiet of the lake. Also on the main level are two bedrooms with a shared oversized bath, including a wet room with heated floors. the main floor features newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.

The basement is spacious and includes a large family room with a mock-up fireplace, a wet bar area with a large kitchenette with a beverage refrigerator. Two bedrooms and a spacious bath are also on this level, as well as a laundry room. The home has lots of storage and closets throughout.

The large completely fenced in backyard has a huge covered patio which would be an entertainer's dream. The two-car detached garage is oversized. The perfect location is in the Highlands/Berkeley Neighborhood is minutes to all the trendy restaurants and shops, bike paths, parks, downtown and more. Easy access to I25 and I70.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please email or text. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

(RLNE5667924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 W 46th Ave have any available units?
3126 W 46th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 W 46th Ave have?
Some of 3126 W 46th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 W 46th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3126 W 46th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 W 46th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 W 46th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3126 W 46th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3126 W 46th Ave offers parking.
Does 3126 W 46th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 W 46th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 W 46th Ave have a pool?
No, 3126 W 46th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3126 W 46th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3126 W 46th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 W 46th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 W 46th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

