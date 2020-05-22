3126 W 46th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Evolve Real Estate: Spacious Total Remodel Across Rocky Mountain Lake in Berkeley Available June1. - AVAILABLE June 1!



Gorgeous total remodel with a farmhouse feel in an ideal location across from Rocky Mountain Lake Park. This home is located on a large lot with an amazing back yard.



The main level features a gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, lots of custom off white cabinets with beautiful quartz countertops, shiplap wall, breakfast bar, and white subway backsplash. Right off the kitchen is a cozy dining area that opens onto the specious living room with a gas fireplace. Large panoramic windows from the living room overlook the peace and quiet of the lake. Also on the main level are two bedrooms with a shared oversized bath, including a wet room with heated floors. the main floor features newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.



The basement is spacious and includes a large family room with a mock-up fireplace, a wet bar area with a large kitchenette with a beverage refrigerator. Two bedrooms and a spacious bath are also on this level, as well as a laundry room. The home has lots of storage and closets throughout.



The large completely fenced in backyard has a huge covered patio which would be an entertainer's dream. The two-car detached garage is oversized. The perfect location is in the Highlands/Berkeley Neighborhood is minutes to all the trendy restaurants and shops, bike paths, parks, downtown and more. Easy access to I25 and I70.



The perfect location is in the Highlands/Berkeley Neighborhood is minutes to all the trendy restaurants and shops, bike paths, parks, downtown and more. Easy access to I25 and I70.



