All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3120 W. Custer Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3120 W. Custer Pl
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

3120 W. Custer Pl

3120 West Custer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 West Custer Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- 2 bedroom 1 bath with all new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds + den that can be used as a dining room and an upstairs room that can be used as an office. Fenced front yard with off street parking. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and beautiful new ceramic tile flooring. Over 300 sqft of storage in the basement where there is also a full size washer and dryer!

Conveniently located close to Federal and Alameda with plenty of restaurants, shopping and public transportation.

Please Note: There is a 2nd home (tenant occupied) right behind this home on the same lot so there is NOT a backyard only a front yard.

NO PETS ALLOWED

(RLNE4732561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 W. Custer Pl have any available units?
3120 W. Custer Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 W. Custer Pl have?
Some of 3120 W. Custer Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 W. Custer Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3120 W. Custer Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 W. Custer Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3120 W. Custer Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3120 W. Custer Pl offer parking?
No, 3120 W. Custer Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3120 W. Custer Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 W. Custer Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 W. Custer Pl have a pool?
No, 3120 W. Custer Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3120 W. Custer Pl have accessible units?
No, 3120 W. Custer Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 W. Custer Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 W. Custer Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University