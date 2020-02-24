Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3110 W 41st Ave Available 05/01/19 Totally remodeled Ranch in Highlands 2bed+off 2ba 1car fin bsmt hdwds - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory www.smithrentsdenver.com

Large Ranch style home with finished basement. Totally remodeled. Granite, stainless appliances, hardwoods, almost everything new. New central air and furnace. Nice single family home on quiet street near park. 2 bedrooms on main level and full bath. Large remodeled kitchen with brand new white cabinets and stainless appliances. Gas range and dishwasher. Eating space in kitchen. Laundry room. Bonus room or office in basement. 1 car detached garage. Large front covered patio. Hardwoods in living and dining rooms. Wood burning fireplace in Living room. Large cement patio in back. Garage is in the back through the alley. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. 1800 sf finished. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Near Federal and 38th. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood before setting up a showing to view interior as we are over 30 minutes away. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 be sure to add the address with the one your are interested in so he can respond accurately.



