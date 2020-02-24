All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3110 W 41st Ave

3110 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3110 West 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3110 W 41st Ave Available 05/01/19 Totally remodeled Ranch in Highlands 2bed+off 2ba 1car fin bsmt hdwds - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory www.smithrentsdenver.com
Large Ranch style home with finished basement. Totally remodeled. Granite, stainless appliances, hardwoods, almost everything new. New central air and furnace. Nice single family home on quiet street near park. 2 bedrooms on main level and full bath. Large remodeled kitchen with brand new white cabinets and stainless appliances. Gas range and dishwasher. Eating space in kitchen. Laundry room. Bonus room or office in basement. 1 car detached garage. Large front covered patio. Hardwoods in living and dining rooms. Wood burning fireplace in Living room. Large cement patio in back. Garage is in the back through the alley. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. 1800 sf finished. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Near Federal and 38th. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood before setting up a showing to view interior as we are over 30 minutes away. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 be sure to add the address with the one your are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE3986914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 W 41st Ave have any available units?
3110 W 41st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 W 41st Ave have?
Some of 3110 W 41st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 W 41st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3110 W 41st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 W 41st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 W 41st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3110 W 41st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3110 W 41st Ave offers parking.
Does 3110 W 41st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 W 41st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 W 41st Ave have a pool?
No, 3110 W 41st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3110 W 41st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3110 W 41st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 W 41st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 W 41st Ave has units with dishwashers.
