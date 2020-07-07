All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 23 2020

3106 Raleigh Street

3106 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated Single Family House in West Highlands.
3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms 1700 Sq ft.

Great Location! Take a short walk to Highland Square on 32nd & Lowell or Sloan's Lake. House has Fenced and private Backyard.

Walk to restaurants and shops in Highlands and Tennyson District. Quiet street, the first block near 32nd that always has ample parking.

The house has Harwood Floors throughout Main Floor, Two Bedrooms on main level along with Living room, Kitchen and full bathroom. Basement has One bedroom, Large Living Room, bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.
Applications are $65 per applicant.
Non-refundable pet fee: $200 per pet.
The Tenant maintains the front and back yard.
We use buildium.com to pay rent and enter maintenance requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Raleigh Street have any available units?
3106 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 3106 Raleigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 3106 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 3106 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 Raleigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 3106 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 3106 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

