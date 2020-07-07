3106 Raleigh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Updated Single Family House in West Highlands.

3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms 1700 Sq ft.



Great Location! Take a short walk to Highland Square on 32nd & Lowell or Sloan's Lake. House has Fenced and private Backyard.



Walk to restaurants and shops in Highlands and Tennyson District. Quiet street, the first block near 32nd that always has ample parking.



The house has Harwood Floors throughout Main Floor, Two Bedrooms on main level along with Living room, Kitchen and full bathroom. Basement has One bedroom, Large Living Room, bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.

Applications are $65 per applicant.

Non-refundable pet fee: $200 per pet.

The Tenant maintains the front and back yard.

We use buildium.com to pay rent and enter maintenance requests.