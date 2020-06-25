All apartments in Denver
3101 Blake Street Unit 102

3101 Blake Street
Location

3101 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

3101 Blake Street Unit 102 Available 05/01/20 First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo at the trendy Fire Clay Lofts. This condo in up and coming River North has 831 square feet of living space. - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the condo. The kitchen has granite counter tops and includes all appliances. Condo has air conditioning along with washer/dryer in unit. Condo comes with one reserved parking space in gated parking area. Outside there is a huge patio area for relaxing or entertaining.

This condo's great location is minutes to numerous restaurants or breweries including Backyard at Blake, Beryl Brewery, Epic Brewery, Walnut room and C-squared Ciders.

The light rail station is blocks away and offers a line straight to the airport. Close to Curtis Park/South Platte River Trail. Easy access to I-70 & I-25. Just minutes away to Downtown, Rino, LODO and the Highlands.

Rent includes water, trash and recycling.
1 medium sized dog or cats allowed with owner approval and non refundable deposit.

(RLNE5649296)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 have any available units?
3101 Blake Street Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 have?
Some of 3101 Blake Street Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Blake Street Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Blake Street Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
