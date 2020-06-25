Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3101 Blake Street Unit 102 Available 05/01/20 First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo at the trendy Fire Clay Lofts. This condo in up and coming River North has 831 square feet of living space. - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the condo. The kitchen has granite counter tops and includes all appliances. Condo has air conditioning along with washer/dryer in unit. Condo comes with one reserved parking space in gated parking area. Outside there is a huge patio area for relaxing or entertaining.



This condo's great location is minutes to numerous restaurants or breweries including Backyard at Blake, Beryl Brewery, Epic Brewery, Walnut room and C-squared Ciders.



The light rail station is blocks away and offers a line straight to the airport. Close to Curtis Park/South Platte River Trail. Easy access to I-70 & I-25. Just minutes away to Downtown, Rino, LODO and the Highlands.



Rent includes water, trash and recycling.

1 medium sized dog or cats allowed with owner approval and non refundable deposit.



(RLNE5649296)