3066 Magnolia Street Available 07/06/20 Charming North Park Hill Home w/ Large Backyard + Shed and Garage!! - Bright and charming home in North Park Hill with lovely open floor plan! Enter the house into a bright living room with a large window and wood floors. The living room includes a coat closet and the dining room includes recessed built-in shelves. Opening up to the kitchen, you'll love the beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, and large window overlooking the backyard. The hallway on the other side of the living room includes a linen closet and leads to the two upstairs bedrooms and full updated bathroom.



From the kitchen, take the stairs down to the finished basement and you'll find a large carpeted room, perfect for a secondary living room or play/rec room. An additional two non-conforming bedrooms and another full bathroom are located in the basement as well.



Enjoy coming home to the beautifully landscaped front and backyards! The long driveway can fit 2+ vehicles and leads to the single car attached garage. The fully fenced backyard offers plenty of space for gardening and playing, along with a covered porch and a storage shed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and landscaping. Furniture pictured can stay or go. No smoking. A small dog may be considered with an additional deposit. W/d included in basement laundry room.



Enjoying living just minutes from Stapleton and downtown Denver. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to Colorado Blvd, I70 and the Central Park light rail station.



***This property is currently occupied and won't be available for move in till early July.***



No Cats Allowed



