Denver, CO
3066 Magnolia Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3066 Magnolia Street

3066 Magnolia Street · (303) 736-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3066 Magnolia Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3066 Magnolia Street · Avail. Jul 6

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3066 Magnolia Street Available 07/06/20 Charming North Park Hill Home w/ Large Backyard + Shed and Garage!! - Bright and charming home in North Park Hill with lovely open floor plan! Enter the house into a bright living room with a large window and wood floors. The living room includes a coat closet and the dining room includes recessed built-in shelves. Opening up to the kitchen, you'll love the beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, and large window overlooking the backyard. The hallway on the other side of the living room includes a linen closet and leads to the two upstairs bedrooms and full updated bathroom.

From the kitchen, take the stairs down to the finished basement and you'll find a large carpeted room, perfect for a secondary living room or play/rec room. An additional two non-conforming bedrooms and another full bathroom are located in the basement as well.

Enjoy coming home to the beautifully landscaped front and backyards! The long driveway can fit 2+ vehicles and leads to the single car attached garage. The fully fenced backyard offers plenty of space for gardening and playing, along with a covered porch and a storage shed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and landscaping. Furniture pictured can stay or go. No smoking. A small dog may be considered with an additional deposit. W/d included in basement laundry room.

Enjoying living just minutes from Stapleton and downtown Denver. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to Colorado Blvd, I70 and the Central Park light rail station.

***This property is currently occupied and won't be available for move in till early July.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4868081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3066 Magnolia Street have any available units?
3066 Magnolia Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3066 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 3066 Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3066 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3066 Magnolia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3066 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3066 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3066 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3066 Magnolia Street does offer parking.
Does 3066 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3066 Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3066 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 3066 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3066 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 3066 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3066 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3066 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
