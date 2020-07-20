All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3051 S Forest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3051 S Forest Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

3051 S Forest Street

3051 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3051 South Forest Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3051 S Forest Street Available 06/01/19 $1695.00 In University Hills - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Yard, 1 Dog Allowed - Denver RANCH home for rent in University Hills! Available May 1st, 2019. Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this 3 bedroom 1 bath RANCH home in University Hills! This home offers 3 bedrooms with newer carpet and paint, an updated full bathroom, an open living room with laminate wood flooring and kitchen with all appliances staying, including the washer and dryer! New energy-efficient furnace and AC! Spacious and fenced-in backyard is the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Walking distance to light rail station! Close to University of Denver, I-25, downtown Denver or the DTC, James A Bible Park and so much more! Managed and leased exclusively by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must sign the lease and pay the security deposit within 3 days of approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4799077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 S Forest Street have any available units?
3051 S Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 S Forest Street have?
Some of 3051 S Forest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 S Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
3051 S Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 S Forest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3051 S Forest Street is pet friendly.
Does 3051 S Forest Street offer parking?
No, 3051 S Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 3051 S Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 S Forest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 S Forest Street have a pool?
No, 3051 S Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 3051 S Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 3051 S Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 S Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 S Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street
Denver, CO 80204
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University