3051 S Forest Street Available 06/01/19 $1695.00 In University Hills - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Yard, 1 Dog Allowed - Denver RANCH home for rent in University Hills! Available May 1st, 2019. Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this 3 bedroom 1 bath RANCH home in University Hills! This home offers 3 bedrooms with newer carpet and paint, an updated full bathroom, an open living room with laminate wood flooring and kitchen with all appliances staying, including the washer and dryer! New energy-efficient furnace and AC! Spacious and fenced-in backyard is the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Walking distance to light rail station! Close to University of Denver, I-25, downtown Denver or the DTC, James A Bible Park and so much more! Managed and leased exclusively by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must sign the lease and pay the security deposit within 3 days of approval.



No Cats Allowed



