3038 Wilson CT 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit 4 Available 06/01/19 Amazing Views near CITY PARK! - Property Id: 51173



This house was just built, everything is brand new! Truly a MUST SEE home. It has top of the line finishes and an amazing view of Denver. It's located in the quiet, family friendly neighborhood just north of City Park but a short drive to everything you could way (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Colfax, etc). There are lots of incredible restaurants and activities with in 5 min drive.



Brand new unit in the Skyland Village Development, 2-car attached garage, rooftop patio facing west, also with views of the downtown skyline. Great roommate house!



Gorgeous, modern design/finishes with lots of natural lighting, storage space, 80 inch fireplace, 2-car attached garage, and finished rooftop patio complete with breathtaking mountain and downtown views perfect for entertaining.



Lots of natural light

Blocks from City Park

1 mile from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature and Science

3 miles from Downtown

1.5 miles from the 40th and Colorado Light Rail station, then a quick ride to the airport

