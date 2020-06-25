All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3038 Wilson CT 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3038 Wilson CT 4
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

3038 Wilson CT 4

3038 Wilson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3038 Wilson Court, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 4 Available 06/01/19 Amazing Views near CITY PARK! - Property Id: 51173

This house was just built, everything is brand new! Truly a MUST SEE home. It has top of the line finishes and an amazing view of Denver. It's located in the quiet, family friendly neighborhood just north of City Park but a short drive to everything you could way (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Colfax, etc). There are lots of incredible restaurants and activities with in 5 min drive.

Brand new unit in the Skyland Village Development, 2-car attached garage, rooftop patio facing west, also with views of the downtown skyline. Great roommate house!

Gorgeous, modern design/finishes with lots of natural lighting, storage space, 80 inch fireplace, 2-car attached garage, and finished rooftop patio complete with breathtaking mountain and downtown views perfect for entertaining.

Lots of natural light
Blocks from City Park
1 mile from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature and Science
3 miles from Downtown
1.5 miles from the 40th and Colorado Light Rail station, then a quick ride to the airport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51173
Property Id 51173

(RLNE4843057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Wilson CT 4 have any available units?
3038 Wilson CT 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Wilson CT 4 have?
Some of 3038 Wilson CT 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Wilson CT 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Wilson CT 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Wilson CT 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3038 Wilson CT 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3038 Wilson CT 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Wilson CT 4 offers parking.
Does 3038 Wilson CT 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 Wilson CT 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Wilson CT 4 have a pool?
No, 3038 Wilson CT 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3038 Wilson CT 4 have accessible units?
No, 3038 Wilson CT 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Wilson CT 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Wilson CT 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University