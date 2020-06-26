All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

3020 York St.

3020 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 York Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Expansive 3BD, 1BA Whittier Home, With Off-Street Parking and Large Back Yard - Live the Denver lifestyle in this beautiful single family home, that is walking distance to City Park. Shop and dine in some of the best restaurants on 17th, or simply relax in your private back yard. This home has something to offer for everyone. Schedule a tour today at keyrenterdenver.com.

Miscellaneous Information

*No smoking.
*Pets Negotiable.
*Sewer/ Trash included in rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is about 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4948516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 York St. have any available units?
3020 York St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 York St. have?
Some of 3020 York St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 York St. currently offering any rent specials?
3020 York St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 York St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 York St. is pet friendly.
Does 3020 York St. offer parking?
Yes, 3020 York St. offers parking.
Does 3020 York St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 York St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 York St. have a pool?
No, 3020 York St. does not have a pool.
Does 3020 York St. have accessible units?
No, 3020 York St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 York St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 York St. has units with dishwashers.
