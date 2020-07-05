All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3020 S Colorado Blvd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3020 S Colorado Blvd

3020 South Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3020 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
U-Hills, Close to DTC, DU, Light Rail. Dog ok. - Property Id: 260641

Cozy ranch in coveted University Hills neighborhood. Remodeled in 2013 to make a larger family feel comfortable despite the smaller footprint. Convenient to DTC, DU, light-rail and 1-25. Shopping a walk away. Large private, fenced backyard. Dog friendly.

Fully furnished, all utilities included. Will rent from 1-6 months. Available May 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260641
Property Id 260641

(RLNE5699423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 S Colorado Blvd have any available units?
3020 S Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 S Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 3020 S Colorado Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 S Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3020 S Colorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 S Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 S Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3020 S Colorado Blvd offer parking?
No, 3020 S Colorado Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3020 S Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 S Colorado Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 S Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 3020 S Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3020 S Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3020 S Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 S Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 S Colorado Blvd has units with dishwashers.

