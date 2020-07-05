3020 S Colorado Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

U-Hills, Close to DTC, DU, Light Rail. Dog ok. - Property Id: 260641



Cozy ranch in coveted University Hills neighborhood. Remodeled in 2013 to make a larger family feel comfortable despite the smaller footprint. Convenient to DTC, DU, light-rail and 1-25. Shopping a walk away. Large private, fenced backyard. Dog friendly.



Fully furnished, all utilities included. Will rent from 1-6 months. Available May 1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260641

Property Id 260641



(RLNE5699423)