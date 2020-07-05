3020 S Colorado Blvd

Amenities
U-Hills, Close to DTC, DU, Light Rail. Dog ok. - Property Id: 260641
Cozy ranch in coveted University Hills neighborhood. Remodeled in 2013 to make a larger family feel comfortable despite the smaller footprint. Convenient to DTC, DU, light-rail and 1-25. Shopping a walk away. Large private, fenced backyard. Dog friendly.
Fully furnished, all utilities included. Will rent from 1-6 months. Available May 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260641
Property Id 260641
(RLNE5699423)