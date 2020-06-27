2991 S Whiting Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Brick/Stone Ranch with main floor family room w/fireplace. Lots of nice features-wood floors through entrance of the house and the 3 upstairs bedrooms, newer windows, new roof shingles, new main level carpet in living room and dining area, sola tube in kitchen, with nice counter where bar stools can be for non formal eating area, Radon mitigation installed, non-conforming 4th bedroom in basement with large closet + 2nd family room great for entertaining or separate living area including a bathroom with a shower, storage/mech room and laundry hook ups. Newer garage door. Elementary & middle schools are just 6 walkable blocks away, DTC less than 10 minutes away with the highway a mile up the street for a close drive to Downtown Denver. Plenty of parks in the area, walking/biking trails, tennis courts, and Cherry Creek Reservoir 5 min away