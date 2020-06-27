All apartments in Denver
2991 S Whiting Way
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2991 S Whiting Way

2991 South Whiting Way · No Longer Available
Location

2991 South Whiting Way, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Brick/Stone Ranch with main floor family room w/fireplace. Lots of nice features-wood floors through entrance of the house and the 3 upstairs bedrooms, newer windows, new roof shingles, new main level carpet in living room and dining area, sola tube in kitchen, with nice counter where bar stools can be for non formal eating area, Radon mitigation installed, non-conforming 4th bedroom in basement with large closet + 2nd family room great for entertaining or separate living area including a bathroom with a shower, storage/mech room and laundry hook ups. Newer garage door. Elementary & middle schools are just 6 walkable blocks away, DTC less than 10 minutes away with the highway a mile up the street for a close drive to Downtown Denver. Plenty of parks in the area, walking/biking trails, tennis courts, and Cherry Creek Reservoir 5 min away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 S Whiting Way have any available units?
2991 S Whiting Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2991 S Whiting Way have?
Some of 2991 S Whiting Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2991 S Whiting Way currently offering any rent specials?
2991 S Whiting Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 S Whiting Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2991 S Whiting Way is pet friendly.
Does 2991 S Whiting Way offer parking?
Yes, 2991 S Whiting Way offers parking.
Does 2991 S Whiting Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2991 S Whiting Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 S Whiting Way have a pool?
No, 2991 S Whiting Way does not have a pool.
Does 2991 S Whiting Way have accessible units?
No, 2991 S Whiting Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 S Whiting Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2991 S Whiting Way has units with dishwashers.
