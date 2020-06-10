All apartments in Denver
2965 Birch Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 11:11 PM

2965 Birch Street

2965 South Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2965 South Birch Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
This CHARMING Ranch-Style Home in the heart of University Hills features a cozy living room, 3 stylish BRs, 2 updated full baths, and a dining area just off the galley kitchen. The new addition adds space and comfort to this precious home. Outside, in the massive fully fenced-in back yard, you'll enjoy a relaxing covered patio, a storage shed, room for a garden and plenty of space to enjoy the Colorado outdoors! Other features include: refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and an over-sized 1-car garage. This great home is close to everything! I-25 Colorado Blvd, walking distance to Sprouts, King Soopers, Rite Aid, I-25 and Yale Light Rail Station, many shopping and dining options, movie theater, public library, Eisenhower Park and Rec Center, Highline Trail Canal and more! This is an amazing home, in an even better location! Motivated owner wants it rented asap! This ranch is a must see! Call and come take a look, you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 Birch Street have any available units?
2965 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2965 Birch Street have?
Some of 2965 Birch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2965 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2965 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 Birch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2965 Birch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2965 Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2965 Birch Street offers parking.
Does 2965 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2965 Birch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 Birch Street have a pool?
Yes, 2965 Birch Street has a pool.
Does 2965 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 2965 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 Birch Street has units with dishwashers.

