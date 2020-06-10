2965 Birch Street

Amenities

This CHARMING Ranch-Style Home in the heart of University Hills features a cozy living room, 3 stylish BRs, 2 updated full baths, and a dining area just off the galley kitchen. The new addition adds space and comfort to this precious home. Outside, in the massive fully fenced-in back yard, you'll enjoy a relaxing covered patio, a storage shed, room for a garden and plenty of space to enjoy the Colorado outdoors! Other features include: refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and an over-sized 1-car garage. This great home is close to everything! I-25 Colorado Blvd, walking distance to Sprouts, King Soopers, Rite Aid, I-25 and Yale Light Rail Station, many shopping and dining options, movie theater, public library, Eisenhower Park and Rec Center, Highline Trail Canal and more! This is an amazing home, in an even better location! Motivated owner wants it rented asap! This ranch is a must see! Call and come take a look, you won't be disappointed!