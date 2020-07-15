Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

2960 Inca St Unit 406 Available 07/15/20 Incredible 1BD, 1.5BA Condo in LoDo with Private Balcony and Assigned Covered Parking - Luxurious loft condo, conveniently located in the nexus of two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. Enter the unit to find vaulted ceilings throughout, a spacious and open kitchen layout, and large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Take advantage of this opportunity to live steps from Denver's most desirable hotspots including Coors Field, LoHi, 16th Street and more! Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking.

*There is a $140 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, gas and an assigned covered parking space

*No pets.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Agent: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Pets Allowed



