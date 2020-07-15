All apartments in Denver
2960 Inca St Unit 406

2960 Inca Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

2960 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2960 Inca St Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,140

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
online portal
2960 Inca St Unit 406 Available 07/15/20 Incredible 1BD, 1.5BA Condo in LoDo with Private Balcony and Assigned Covered Parking - Luxurious loft condo, conveniently located in the nexus of two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. Enter the unit to find vaulted ceilings throughout, a spacious and open kitchen layout, and large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Take advantage of this opportunity to live steps from Denver's most desirable hotspots including Coors Field, LoHi, 16th Street and more! Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*No smoking.
*There is a $140 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, gas and an assigned covered parking space
*No pets.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Agent: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5919621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 have any available units?
2960 Inca St Unit 406 has a unit available for $2,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 have?
Some of 2960 Inca St Unit 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Inca St Unit 406 currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Inca St Unit 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Inca St Unit 406 pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Inca St Unit 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Inca St Unit 406 offers parking.
Does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Inca St Unit 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 have a pool?
No, 2960 Inca St Unit 406 does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 have accessible units?
No, 2960 Inca St Unit 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Inca St Unit 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Inca St Unit 406 has units with dishwashers.
