Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

2959 Dexter St

2959 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9802120c0 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.*** Charming and Bright 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with 1193 sq ft of living space located in the Park Hill Neighborhood of Denver. Beautiful hardwood cherry floors throughout most of home. Tiled Eat-In Kitchen include granite counters, cooktop range, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar and a window seat, perfect for a cup of tea and a good book. Large Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Great outdoor living with fenced backyard and covered patio. Full size, front loading washer/dryer located in the Mud/Laundry Room. 1 car Garage and extra off street parking spot; Swamp cooler. In East High School boundary! Blocks from one of Park Hill?s most infamous ?pocket neighborhoods? with Cherry Tomato Restaurant, Park Hill Book Store, Spinelli?s Market and the Park Hill Library. Location convenient to Denver Museum of Science and Nature, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 2nd Close To Denver Zoo And Denver Museum Of Nature And Science East High School Boundary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Dexter St have any available units?
2959 Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Dexter St have?
Some of 2959 Dexter St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Dexter St pet-friendly?
No, 2959 Dexter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2959 Dexter St offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Dexter St offers parking.
Does 2959 Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2959 Dexter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Dexter St have a pool?
No, 2959 Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 2959 Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 Dexter St does not have units with dishwashers.

