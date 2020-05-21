2959 Dexter St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9802120c0 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.*** Charming and Bright 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with 1193 sq ft of living space located in the Park Hill Neighborhood of Denver. Beautiful hardwood cherry floors throughout most of home. Tiled Eat-In Kitchen include granite counters, cooktop range, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar and a window seat, perfect for a cup of tea and a good book. Large Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Great outdoor living with fenced backyard and covered patio. Full size, front loading washer/dryer located in the Mud/Laundry Room. 1 car Garage and extra off street parking spot; Swamp cooler. In East High School boundary! Blocks from one of Park Hill?s most infamous ?pocket neighborhoods? with Cherry Tomato Restaurant, Park Hill Book Store, Spinelli?s Market and the Park Hill Library. Location convenient to Denver Museum of Science and Nature, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 2nd Close To Denver Zoo And Denver Museum Of Nature And Science East High School Boundary