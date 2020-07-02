All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:29 PM

2935 N Marion Street

2935 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2935 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe38765090 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Restored Victorian with original features and modern conveniences. Cooks kitchen with high-end appliances, 5 burner gas stove, double dishwasher and double oven! Original woodwork, hardwood floors, and pocket doors. exposed brick, embossed tin ceilings and marble/granite finishes. 2 car garage! Generous bedrooms and closet space. AWESOME LOCATION: Right around the block from Light Rail and Curtis Park. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver's top restaurants, 84 Walk Score, walk to Fuller Dog Park! LAYOUT: Welcoming foyer with original wood staircase, kitchen, living room, formal dining room and laundry/mud room on the main level. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom attached retreat/study/nursery; 4 piece bathroom with claw foot bathtub and large shower; 2nd bedroom has a new deck with seasonal mountain views. The basement has been updated to add another bedroom or bonus room with a bath. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Gilpin Elementary, Bruce Randolph, Manual. NEARBY SCHOOLS: The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. Lease end date from May to July preferred. 2 Car Garage 5 Burner Gas Stove 84 Walk Score Around The Block From Light Rail Claw Foot Tub Double Dishwasher Double Ovens Exposed Brick Marble And Granite Finishes Original Hardwood Floors Original Wood Trim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 N Marion Street have any available units?
2935 N Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 N Marion Street have?
Some of 2935 N Marion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 N Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2935 N Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 N Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 N Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 2935 N Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 2935 N Marion Street offers parking.
Does 2935 N Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 N Marion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 N Marion Street have a pool?
No, 2935 N Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2935 N Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 2935 N Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 N Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2935 N Marion Street has units with dishwashers.

