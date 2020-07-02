2935 N Marion Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe38765090 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Restored Victorian with original features and modern conveniences. Cooks kitchen with high-end appliances, 5 burner gas stove, double dishwasher and double oven! Original woodwork, hardwood floors, and pocket doors. exposed brick, embossed tin ceilings and marble/granite finishes. 2 car garage! Generous bedrooms and closet space. AWESOME LOCATION: Right around the block from Light Rail and Curtis Park. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver's top restaurants, 84 Walk Score, walk to Fuller Dog Park! LAYOUT: Welcoming foyer with original wood staircase, kitchen, living room, formal dining room and laundry/mud room on the main level. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom attached retreat/study/nursery; 4 piece bathroom with claw foot bathtub and large shower; 2nd bedroom has a new deck with seasonal mountain views. The basement has been updated to add another bedroom or bonus room with a bath. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Gilpin Elementary, Bruce Randolph, Manual. NEARBY SCHOOLS: The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. Lease end date from May to July preferred. 2 Car Garage 5 Burner Gas Stove 84 Walk Score Around The Block From Light Rail Claw Foot Tub Double Dishwasher Double Ovens Exposed Brick Marble And Granite Finishes Original Hardwood Floors Original Wood Trim