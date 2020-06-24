All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

2931 Cherry Street

2931 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home with Finished Basement!

AVAILABILITY DATE: May 01, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed with breed approval.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/859765?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 3 bed, 3 bath
* Complete high-end renovation
* Large open kitchen with stainless appliances and floating hood
* Kitchen dining area in addition to dining area connected to living room
* Central AC
* Large fenced back yard
* Completely finished basement with bedroom and full bath can serve as the perfect guest suite
* Huge laundry room
* Solar panels reduce energy bill

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, detached
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $80 in summer, $110 in winter
YARD: Large fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/859765?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Cherry Street have any available units?
2931 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Cherry Street have?
Some of 2931 Cherry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2931 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 2931 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 2931 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 2931 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 2931 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
