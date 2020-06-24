2931 Cherry Street

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home with Finished Basement!



AVAILABILITY DATE: May 01, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed with breed approval.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 3 bed, 3 bath

* Complete high-end renovation

* Large open kitchen with stainless appliances and floating hood

* Kitchen dining area in addition to dining area connected to living room

* Central AC

* Large fenced back yard

* Completely finished basement with bedroom and full bath can serve as the perfect guest suite

* Huge laundry room

* Solar panels reduce energy bill



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, detached

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $80 in summer, $110 in winter

YARD: Large fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



