Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please go to https://showmojo.com/l/446681c09e/2925-n-saint-paul-st-denver-co-80205?sd=true to schedule a showing! Tudor style bungalow blocks from City Park Golf Course with tons of charm and plenty of space perfect for a downtown professional! 2 beds + 1 non-conforming bonus room and 2 brand new bathrooms plus 2 finished rooms in garden level. Completely updated kitchen with breakfast nook/home office. 1 car garage for compact car or storage. 2 covered carports. New windows. Separate entrances for upstairs and downstairs perfect for roommates or in-laws! Large backyard great for entertaining and fenced for your dogs! Laundry with washer, dryer, utility sink and storage. A/C. No smoking. Dogs allowed with owner approval and $250 refundable deposit. No Cats. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $2350/month. First full month and Security equal to one month's rent each. 7-17 month lease considered. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181.