Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

2925 N Saint Paul St

2925 North Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2925 North Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

Please go to https://showmojo.com/l/446681c09e/2925-n-saint-paul-st-denver-co-80205?sd=true to schedule a showing! Tudor style bungalow blocks from City Park Golf Course with tons of charm and plenty of space perfect for a downtown professional! 2 beds + 1 non-conforming bonus room and 2 brand new bathrooms plus 2 finished rooms in garden level. Completely updated kitchen with breakfast nook/home office. 1 car garage for compact car or storage. 2 covered carports. New windows. Separate entrances for upstairs and downstairs perfect for roommates or in-laws! Large backyard great for entertaining and fenced for your dogs! Laundry with washer, dryer, utility sink and storage. A/C. No smoking. Dogs allowed with owner approval and $250 refundable deposit. No Cats. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $2350/month. First full month and Security equal to one month's rent each. 7-17 month lease considered. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 N Saint Paul St have any available units?
2925 N Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 N Saint Paul St have?
Some of 2925 N Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 N Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 N Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 2925 N Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 2925 N Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 2925 N Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 N Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 2925 N Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 2925 N Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 N Saint Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.
