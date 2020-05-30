All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

2913 Lawrence St

2913 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 10/15/19 Furnished 3 bedroom: Modern, Clean, Ideal Location - Property Id: 146451

This modern duplex has a rooftop deck with amazing views of the Denver skyline, the Rocky Mountains, and Coors Field. Beautiful finishes and furnishings. RiNo is the hottest neighborhood in Denver and walking distance to many restaurants, breweries, and bars. Short walk downtown and easy access to I-70 and I-25.

1st level - Sleek and fully equipped kitchen with chefs appliances. Dining table and bar stools. Half bathroom. Living room with large sectional couch and TV.

2nd level - 2 Bedrooms: The first bedroom has a Queen pillowtop mattress and a TV. The second has a firm Queen bed and a pillowtop Twin bed, with a large walk-in closet. Full bathroom with double vanity. Washer and Dryer.

3rd level - Master bedroom with King sized pillow top mattress and TV. Walk-in closet and luxury 5 piece bathroom. This level also has a flex space with a small futon, a bar cart, and a mini-fridge.

4th level - Private rooftop deck with a sectional couch and bar height table with seating for 6.
Property Id 146451

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Lawrence St have any available units?
2913 Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Lawrence St have?
Some of 2913 Lawrence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Lawrence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Lawrence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2913 Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 2913 Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Lawrence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 2913 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 2913 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Lawrence St has units with dishwashers.
