2913 Lawrence St

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Available 10/15/19 Furnished 3 bedroom: Modern, Clean, Ideal Location



This modern duplex has a rooftop deck with amazing views of the Denver skyline, the Rocky Mountains, and Coors Field. Beautiful finishes and furnishings. RiNo is the hottest neighborhood in Denver and walking distance to many restaurants, breweries, and bars. Short walk downtown and easy access to I-70 and I-25.



1st level - Sleek and fully equipped kitchen with chefs appliances. Dining table and bar stools. Half bathroom. Living room with large sectional couch and TV.



2nd level - 2 Bedrooms: The first bedroom has a Queen pillowtop mattress and a TV. The second has a firm Queen bed and a pillowtop Twin bed, with a large walk-in closet. Full bathroom with double vanity. Washer and Dryer.



3rd level - Master bedroom with King sized pillow top mattress and TV. Walk-in closet and luxury 5 piece bathroom. This level also has a flex space with a small futon, a bar cart, and a mini-fridge.



4th level - Private rooftop deck with a sectional couch and bar height table with seating for 6.

No Pets Allowed



