2901 E 16th Ave 220

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym bike storage hot tub media room

Beautiful One Bedroom near City Park - Property Id: 141120



At Venue on 16th you'll discover stylish urban residences designed for the modern lifestyle. Surround yourself with thoughtfully designed floorplans with high-end finishes and convenient features. Our studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments come in three designer color palettes with two-toned cabinetry, full size washer and dryer, built-in shelving and energy-saving LED light fixtures. Select units boast kitchen island or breakfast bar, mudroom with built-in bike storage and double vanity sinks. Located in the City Park neighborhood of Denver, we are surrounded by great outdoor activities, parks, local restaurants and bars, music theaters and museums.

