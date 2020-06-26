All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2901 E 16th Ave 220

2901 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2901 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful One Bedroom near City Park - Property Id: 141120

At Venue on 16th you'll discover stylish urban residences designed for the modern lifestyle. Surround yourself with thoughtfully designed floorplans with high-end finishes and convenient features. Our studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments come in three designer color palettes with two-toned cabinetry, full size washer and dryer, built-in shelving and energy-saving LED light fixtures. Select units boast kitchen island or breakfast bar, mudroom with built-in bike storage and double vanity sinks. Located in the City Park neighborhood of Denver, we are surrounded by great outdoor activities, parks, local restaurants and bars, music theaters and museums.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141120
Property Id 141120

(RLNE5464485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 have any available units?
2901 E 16th Ave 220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 have?
Some of 2901 E 16th Ave 220's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 E 16th Ave 220 currently offering any rent specials?
2901 E 16th Ave 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 E 16th Ave 220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 E 16th Ave 220 is pet friendly.
Does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 offer parking?
No, 2901 E 16th Ave 220 does not offer parking.
Does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 E 16th Ave 220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 have a pool?
No, 2901 E 16th Ave 220 does not have a pool.
Does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 have accessible units?
No, 2901 E 16th Ave 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 E 16th Ave 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 E 16th Ave 220 has units with dishwashers.
