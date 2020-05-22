All apartments in Denver
2874 Jasmine Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2874 Jasmine Street

2874 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2874 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom Townhome In Park Hill Gardens! - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse is a great find! Spacious living room and dining room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs! Washer and dryer in unit and included. Off street parking! Convenient to everything! Close to City Park and Denver Zoo! 1 animal 10lbs or less per HOA requirement. Water and Trash included. Don't miss out on this great property!!! For more info please call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE3946823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 Jasmine Street have any available units?
2874 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2874 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2874 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2874 Jasmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2874 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2874 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 2874 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2874 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 2874 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2874 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 2874 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2874 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2874 Jasmine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2874 Jasmine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
