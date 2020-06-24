All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2855 S Cook St

2855 South Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

2855 South Cook Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
**Photos to come** Darling vintage bungalow with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and gorgeous sunroom/office with tons of natural light. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Washer and Dryer included. 1 car garage and huge fenced yard! Close to DU, schools and shopping! Nearby schools include Slavens K-8 School, Merrill Middle, Thomas Jefferson High, University Park Preschool and Dove Christian Academy. No smoking. Dogs allowed with owner approval and $250 refundable deposit. No Cats. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. First, Last and Security equal to one month's rent each. 17 month lease preferred. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or by calling 720-594-5013. Another property offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 S Cook St have any available units?
2855 S Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2855 S Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
2855 S Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 S Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 S Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 2855 S Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 2855 S Cook St offers parking.
Does 2855 S Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 S Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 S Cook St have a pool?
No, 2855 S Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 2855 S Cook St have accessible units?
No, 2855 S Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 S Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 S Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 S Cook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 S Cook St does not have units with air conditioning.
