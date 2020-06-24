2855 S Cook St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Photos to come** Darling vintage bungalow with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and gorgeous sunroom/office with tons of natural light. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Washer and Dryer included. 1 car garage and huge fenced yard! Close to DU, schools and shopping! Nearby schools include Slavens K-8 School, Merrill Middle, Thomas Jefferson High, University Park Preschool and Dove Christian Academy. No smoking. Dogs allowed with owner approval and $250 refundable deposit. No Cats. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. First, Last and Security equal to one month's rent each. 17 month lease preferred. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or by calling 720-594-5013. Another property offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse.