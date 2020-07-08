285 Speer Blvd Denver, CO 80203 443

Amenities
Charming Studio with Cherry Creek Trail Access - Property Id: 247720
SPECIAL: $500 off move in cost + 1/2 off security depsoits. One of two sizable studio apt available in April. 6 story high-rise, proudly managed by Gables. Centrally located in Cherry Creek, with friendly access to Colorado's biking trail systems.
Community Features:
Eco-sustainable, Green Recognition
Demonstration Kitchen + Conference Room
Electric Vehicle Charging + Poolside Cabanas
Theatre Room & Dry Cleaning Lockers
Package Locker System + Wood Burning Pizza Oven
Bicycle Storage + Electric Bikes & Bike Repair Station
24-Hour Business Center + Fitness Center, Game Room
Controlled Access w/ Covered Parking + Concierge
Interiors: (*select units)
11 Foot Ceilings, Green Certified Property
In-Home Sound System + Juliet or Full Balcony*
Oversized, Energy-Efficient Windows
Sleek Granite Countertops with Spacious Closets
Two-Inch Faux Wood Horizontal Blinds
Wood Plank Flooring in Graphite Oak or Maple
